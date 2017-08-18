UPDATE: Crews battle fire at building in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crews battle fire at building in Wausau

By Haley Egle, Executive Producer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Crews battled a fire at a home in Wausau Friday night, that's according to our crew on scene. 

First responders arrived at the intersection of Scott and 7th streets around 6 p.m.

According to a family spokesperson on scene, the family was inside when the fire started, but everyone got out safe.

Fire officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire, but they believe it started on the second floor.

Four cats were saved.

At this point, no other information is available.

