Sports Express - Week 1: DC Everest falls to Appleton North in Strehlow's coaching debut

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Abbotsford 42, Crandon 6

Appleton East 28, Wausau West 24

Appleton North 41, DC Everest 14

Berlin 14, Antigo 20

Coleman 14, Bonduel 42

Fall River 30, Alm.-Bancroft 21

Florence 7, Greenwood 34

Hayward/LCO 27, Lakeland 28

Iola-Scandinavia 41, Green Lake 14

Kewaunee 35, Crivitz 6

Loyal 40, Athens 0

Mosinee 7, Marathon 28

Necedah 34, Assumption 42

Neenah 38, SPASH 6

Neillsville 0, Colby 40

Northwestern 14, Ashland 8

Oconto 42, Rosholt 0

Omro 6, Amherst 43

Pittsville 24, Auburndale 8

Reedsville 33, Wey-Fremont 13 

Rhinelander 13, Prescott 27

Rice Lake 36, Medford 0

Spencer/Columbus 54, Osseo-Fairchild 22

Superior 20, Merrill 10

Stanley-Boyd 21, Stratford 14

Suring 6, Manawa 31

Three Lakes/Phelps 6, Augusta 34

Tigerton/Marion 0, Northern Elite 61

Wabeno/Laona 0, Gilman 41

Wausau East 21, Osceola 36

Witt.-Birn. 24, Northland Pines 8

