Sports Express - Week 1: DC Everest falls to Appleton North in Strehlow's coaching debut

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.
Abbotsford 42, Crandon 6
Appleton East 28, Wausau West 24
Appleton North 41, DC Everest 14
Berlin 14, Antigo 20
Coleman 14, Bonduel 42
Fall River 30, Alm.-Bancroft 21
Florence 7, Greenwood 34
Hayward/LCO 27, Lakeland 28
Iola-Scandinavia 41, Green Lake 14
Kewaunee 35, Crivitz 6
Loyal 40, Athens 0
Mosinee 7, Marathon 28
Necedah 34, Assumption 42
Neenah 38, SPASH 6
Neillsville 0, Colby 40
Northwestern 14, Ashland 8
Oconto 42, Rosholt 0
Omro 6, Amherst 43
Pittsville 24, Auburndale 8
Reedsville 33, Wey-Fremont 13
Rhinelander 13, Prescott 27
Rice Lake 36, Medford 0
Spencer/Columbus 54, Osseo-Fairchild 22
Superior 20, Merrill 10
Stanley-Boyd 21, Stratford 14
Suring 6, Manawa 31
Three Lakes/Phelps 6, Augusta 34
Tigerton/Marion 0, Northern Elite 61
Wabeno/Laona 0, Gilman 41
Wausau East 21, Osceola 36
Witt.-Birn. 24, Northland Pines 8