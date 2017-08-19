Sports Express: All-Access with Stratford

Stratford High School head football coach Jason Tubbs was mic'd up for Friday's non-conference game against Stanley-Boyd.

He's coached the Tigers football squad since 2013, leading them to a combined 35-12 record so far.

Stratford lost 21-14 to the Orioles, falling to 0-1 on the season. The team travels to Antigo next week, which will be featured as Newsline 9's Game of the Week.