Sports Express: All-Access with Stratford - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express: All-Access with Stratford

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Stratford High School head football coach Jason Tubbs was mic'd up for Friday's non-conference game against Stanley-Boyd.

He's coached the Tigers football squad since 2013, leading them to a combined 35-12 record so far.

Stratford lost 21-14 to the Orioles, falling to 0-1 on the season. The team travels to Antigo next week, which will be featured as Newsline 9's Game of the Week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.