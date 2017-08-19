De Pere man charged in crash that killed mother, daughter on foot

A man accused of driving a vehicle that struck and killed a mother and daughter as they walked along a road in Lawrence has been charged in the case.

Forty-six-year-old David Meyer, of De Pere, is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

He is being held on $50,000 cash bond.

Authorities say 44-year-old Rebecca Pennenberg and her 18-year-old daughter, Raelia, were killed.

-----

A man accused of driving a vehicle that struck and killed a mother and daughter as they walked along a road in Lawrence has been charged in the case.

Authorities say 46-year-old David Meyer, of De Pere, is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He is being held on $50,000 cash bond.

Police say the incident happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say 44-year-old Rebecca Pennenberg and her 18-year-old daughter, Raelia, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary report shows that Meyer registered a .219 on a preliminary breath test. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08.