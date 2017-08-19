Trump dumps Bannon, who returns to conservative website - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump dumps Bannon, who returns to conservative website

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump's top strategist has returned to his old job at the conservative website Breitbart News after a turbulent seven months at the president's side.

Trump pushed out Steve Bannon on Friday, a departure that leaves few of the president's original senior staff in the White House.

Bannon is a favorite in the farther-right portions of the Republican Party. He had pressed Trump to follow through on some of his most contentious campaign promises, including his travel ban for some foreigners and his decision to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement.

His nationalistic, outsider conservatism and dark populism served as a guiding force for Trump's rise to office.

Without Bannon, Trump's agenda is in the hands of more moderate advisers, including his son-in-law and his oldest daughter.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.