Wisconsin community preparing for possible Foxconn facility

A community in southeastern Wisconsin is planning ahead in case it becomes the site for a major Foxconn facility.

The Journal Times reports that Mount Pleasant officials are planning to create the position of project director to handle business related to the project.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board is scheduled to meet behind closed doors Monday to outline details of the position, which will include a job description and salary.

Any motions from the discussion would be made in open session.

Village president Dave DeGroot says the community needs someone to handle the increased development interest in the area related to the prospect of the Taiwanese manufacturing and technology company coming to the area.

