Boys and Girls Club of Wausau host back to school block party

The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau area and Bridge Community Health Clinic teamed up to get kids ready to go back to school.

Saturday morning the two hosted local organizations to promote hygiene and health.

Giveaways from local organizations, including toothbrushes and toothpaste, were available.

Free medical checks and fun activities were available for the kids to enjoy.

Organizers said it's a great opportunity for local kids to get ready to gear up for the school year.

This is the third annual block party the Boys and Girls Club has hosted and they plan to continue the event next year.