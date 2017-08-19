2017 Battle of the Badges give tribute to Detective Jason Weiland

The 4th annual Battle of the Badges kicked off Saturday, hosting more than one hundred law enforcement, fire and correction workers for a softball tournament.

All proceeds from this years event will go to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Museum of Valor.

The family of Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland was in attendance on Saturday.

"I would drive to ends of the Earth to come to events like this," said Weiland's father, Tom Weiland.

This tournament is unlike any others in years past, as many honor Detective Weiland.

"For every body personally, it's more of a tribute toward the Weiland family," said Landon Franck, of Safer Fire Department.

This weekend, a rare occurrence when officers are battling against one another.

"Today on the field we're against each other," said Franck. "But out in the real world we're all on the same team."

Battle of the Badges is a two day tournament at the Sunnyvale Softball Complex, wrapping up on Sunday.