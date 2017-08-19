Witnesses: shots fired, heavy police presence on Green Bay's west side

There's heavy police presence in the area of Military Avenue and Leo Street in Green Bay.

Our sister station WBAY is on the scene and the scene is now secure.

Witnesses have told WBAY that they heard gun shots and there are officers from multiple agencies, with their guns drawn Saturday afternoon.

Leo Street between Military Avenue and Fisk Street are blocked off by police.

The SWAT team is also on scene at an apartment complex at 1533 Leo Street.

Police were seen escorting several children out of the complex.

Green Bay Police are advising people stay away from the area.

WBAY is on the scene and will have updates as soon as they become available.