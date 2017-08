The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help with finding a missing inmate.

Jered Decker walked away from St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday.

Decker was arrested for operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and orange pants.

Decker is not considered to be dangerous.

You are asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office with any information at 715-361-5100 or 911.