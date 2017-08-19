One dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Town Of Cranmoor -

A man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on State Highway 54 east of School Lane in Wood County Saturday afternoon. 

It happened at around 4:41 p.m. in the Town of Cranmoor. A motorcycle with two people on board was travelling east when the male driver was going around a curve and hit the gravel portion of the shoulder. 

The man was not able to regain control of the motorcycle and crashed into a cranberry marsh. 

Both passengers were ejected and the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The female passenger was transported to a hospital, but her condition is unknown. 

The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets. 

The crash remains under investigation.

