One dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash

A man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on State Highway 54 east of School Lane in Wood County Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:41 p.m. in the Town of Cranmoor. A motorcycle with two people on board was travelling east when the male driver was going around a curve and hit the gravel portion of the shoulder.

The man was not able to regain control of the motorcycle and crashed into a cranberry marsh.

Both passengers were ejected and the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was transported to a hospital, but her condition is unknown.

The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.