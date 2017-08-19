PREP FOOTBALL: Rapids shuts out Kaukauna, Newman wins 8-man opener

Led by four total touchdowns from new quarterback Jacob Mancl Wisconsin Rapids toppled Kaukauna 42-0 to improve to 1-0 on the season, while Newman's offense shined in its first 8-man game.More >>
"There is no tradition any more in our football conference." The old Wisconsin Valley conference will reunite in the VFA West this season, but will that rekindle old rivalries from the conference's heyday?More >>
Monday evening the SPASH boys basketball team was being honored by the Wisconsin Legislature for bringing home the championship trophy for the third consecutive year.More >>
A few high school football teams in the area are making a big change this season, including the Newman Catholic Cardinals.More >>
8-man football is becoming more prevalent this season and Phillips High School is hoping to benefit from the change this year.More >>
Newman Catholic football is adjusting to a major on-field change as it prepares for its 2017 season. The Cardinals, who have dealt with participation issues in their program for a number of years, are making the switch to eight-man football.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>
