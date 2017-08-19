PREP FOOTBALL: Rapids shuts out Kaukauna, Newman wins 8-man opener

In its season opener Saturday, Wisconsin Rapids' offense picked up right where it left off last season.

Led by four total touchdowns from quarterback Jacob Mancl, the Red Raiders toppled Kaukauna 42-0 to improve to 1-0 on the season. Mancl is replacing Ben Olson, who was named to the VFA South first team last season after leading Rapids to a playoff berth.

"Jake has to be the leader on the field and get the ball where we need it to be put," Red Raiders head coach Tony Biolo said after the game. "Whether it's running or throwing, Jake's been doing a good job leading us. It showed tonight.

"He made some good decisions. We've got some things we can work on for sure with him but he did just what he needed to tonight."

Rapids will travel to Kimberly to take on the four-time defending state champion Papermakers on Friday. Kimberly won its 54th consecutive game on Friday, the longest high school football winning streak in the entire country.

Other scores from Saturday

Newman Catholic 41, Wausaukee 12 (8-man)

Black Hawk 51, Owen-Withee 14