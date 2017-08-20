Mount Pleasant plans for Foxconn facility

A community in southeastern Wisconsin is planning ahead in case it becomes the site for a major Foxconn Technology Group facility.
The Journal Times reports that Mount Pleasant officials are planning to create the position of project director to handle business related to the project.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board is scheduled to meet behind closed doors Monday to outline details of the position.
