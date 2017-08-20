Former health chiefs to Trump: Avoid new 'Obamacare' crisis

A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia

A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the future

President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve Bannon

Trump leaves top strategist's future in limbo: 'We'll see'

Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.

President Donald Trump, pressured by corporate America over his response to the Charlottesville unrest, announced the end of a pair of advisory business councils.

Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the region

The Latest: Pence promotes US trade with Latin America

People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habits

Science Says: DNA test results may not change health habits

Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisis

Dick Gregory, who broke racial barriers in the 1960s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health has died.

The White House says President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Marine Corps base in Arizona along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump to visit Marine base in Yuma before Phoenix rally

Researchers find wreckage of USS Indianapolis, ship that carried critical components of Hiroshima bomb and became worst maritime disaster in Navy's history.

Thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans upstaged planned "free speech rally" by a small group in Boston a week after a violent clash in Virginia.

Powerball players will hold their breath as numbers are drawn for one of the nation's biggest lottery jackpots.

Florida authorities say two Kissimmee police officers have been shot.

Suspect in killings of 2 Fla. officers arrested at bar

American Indian tribes hope for renewal in the upcoming solar eclipse, though not all will watch.

Tribes hope for renewal in solar eclipse; not all will watch

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is offering hiring bonuses and job security to people willing to work at some of the nation's most remote border crossings with Canada and Mexico.

Incentives offered for new agents at remote border crossings

Eclipse mania is building and so is demand for the glasses that make it safe to view the first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in 99 years.

Leader of a march attacked by Klan, Nazis in Greensboro in 1979 sees hope for a 'justice river'.

Don't make things worse. That's the advice of former U.S. health secretaries of both parties to President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress, now that "Obamacare" seems here for the foreseeable future.

Stability should be the immediate goal, say former Health and Human Services secretaries Kathleen Sebelius, Mike Leavitt, and Tommy Thompson.

At minimum: Dispel the political and legal uncertainty -- fueled by presidential tweets -- around billions in subsidies for consumers' insurance copays and deductibles.

The 2018 sign-up season for subsidized private health plans starts Nov. 1, with about 10 million people currently served through HealthCare.gov and its state counterparts.

The three former officials shared their views with The Associated Press.