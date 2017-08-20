West Virginia, Wisconsin reach concealed-carry agreement - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia, Wisconsin reach concealed-carry agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- West Virginia and Wisconsin have agreed to recognize each other's concealed-carry handgun permits.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the reciprocity agreement in a news release Friday.

West Virginia license holders long have been able to carry concealed handguns in Wisconsin. The agreement now applies to those from Wisconsin visiting West Virginia.

Morrisey says the agreement brings to 34 the number of states with which West Virginia has full reciprocity agreements. Three other states also recognize West Virginia's concealed-carry permits.

While West Virginia adults are allowed to carry concealed handguns without a license within the state, permits are required for out-of-state travel.

