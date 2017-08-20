Crews continue to battle fire at Shipwrecked Brew Pub in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) At least 20 fire engines responded to a fire at a restaurant and brewery in Door County late Sunday morning.

Fire crews have been on scene at the Shipwrecked Brew Pub in Egg Harbor since about 11 a.m. Sunday and continue to put out the fire.

The General Manager of Shipwrecked, John Smith, told Action 2 News that the fire started around 11 a.m., when the restaurant opened, on the second floor.

Smith says the fire started after an air conditioner caught fire. He also believes the building is a total loss.

No injuries have been reported and Smith says everyone got out of the building safely.

Pictures on social media show heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

The American Red Cross is on scene with food and water to help assist firefighters. The Main Street Market helped supply some of the food.

Crews have shut off the power within a block radius of the fire.

Fire departments responding include; Egg Harbor, City and Town of Sturgeon Bay, Ephraim, Southern Door County, Brussels, and Jacksonport.

The Shipwrecked Brew Pub is also a brewery and popular tourist destination in Door County.

The pub, originally built in 1882, took on a number of names over the years before the current owners purchased the building in 1997 and reopened it as the Shipwrecked.