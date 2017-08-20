Midwest Freestyle Championships wraps up in Wausau

Wausau's Whitewater Park was filled with kayaks over the weekend for the 16th annual Midwest Freestyle Championships.

Paddlers from as far as Colorado and Pennsylvania traveled to the Badger state for the event.

"It's a fun weekend," said Sasha Frahm, of the Wausau Whitewater Organization. "Being able to have this kind of park in this town is pretty amazing."

Competitions include individual and team events.

"Everybody's out here just having fun," said Jeremy Husnick, of Wausau. "It's not like anybody's getting in your face or anything, everybody's just out here supporting each other."

While winners are announced, paddlers said it's more about the experience.

"If you're having a rough week, it's a good way to just relax and hangout with people that you know are your friends," said Husnick.

The competition is for all whitewater paddlers - beginners, intermediate, and advanced.