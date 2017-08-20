Man arrested on charges he killed Iowa puppy during dispute

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A man who had been sought since last month for allegedly killing a puppy by snapping its neck during a dispute about Wi-Fi in Des Moines, Iowa, has been arrested on animal-abuse charges.

KCCI-TV reports that 25-year-old Christopher Vogel was taken into custody Saturday.

Police say Vogel went to a friend's apartment and asked the neighbors if he could use their Wi-Fi password, then killed the neighbors' 12-week-old corgi when they refused his request.

As executive director of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Tom Colvin said the misdemeanor court that's the only recourse in such case underscores the need for lawmakers to make felony charges available to prosecutors in animal-abuse cases.

It was not immediately clear Sunday if Vogel has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.