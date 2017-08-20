Power holds off Penske teammate Newgarden to win at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) -- Will Power held off Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden on Sunday to win the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway for the second straight year.

Power's third win of the season gave his championship run a serious boost with three races left in the season. The Australian made all the right moves over the final few laps to cut off Newgarden and end the American's bid for three straight victories.

Team owner Roger Penske had a successful run at Pocono with the 1-2 finish, and Simon Pagenaud was fourth and Helio Castroneves seventh.

Newgarden still holds the series points lead as he tries to hold off the veteran Castroneves for his first career IndyCar championship.

Power also won on the road course at Indianapolis and the Texas Motor Speedway oval this season. He has 32nd career victories to move into ninth place on IndyCar's list.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion, was third