With possible clouds, 'solar eclipse blues' hit Wausau

With possible clouds in the forecast for Monday's highly anticipated solar eclipse, people around Wausau said they're disappointed to hear the news.

However, according to Newsline 9 Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, there is still hope for Central Wisconsin to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

"I'm looking at somewhere of a 40 percent chance of some clearing of the clouds around midday," he said. "There's some hope."

Even if the clouds put a damper on some watch parties in the area, Tony Schumacher said we'll definitely know something is going on above our heads.

"I would imagine we would have as much daylight as if it was dusk or right before dawn. Just kind of dim out there," he said.

Residents in the area, like Peggy Benes said that it's been a lifelong dream to see a solar eclipse.

"My first love was astronomy. I'm very disappointed," she said. "I was thinking we can see it right here."

"Either way, there's going to be a certain ambiance to the whole experience, so we'll just soak it up for whatever it is," said Tenzin Botsford of Wausau.

Tony Schumacher said the last time Wisconsin saw a total solar eclipse was 1979.