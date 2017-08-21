Trump to outline Afghan strategy in national TV address - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump to outline Afghan strategy in national TV address

Posted:

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will use a nationally televised address to outline for a war-weary nation the strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan.

The president has offered no clues about whether he would send thousands more U.S. troops into Afghanistan or order that they be withdrawn. But signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment there.

The speech Monday night will also give Trump a chance for a reset after one of the most difficult weeks of his short presidency.

Trump generated a firestorm of criticism after he appeared to equate neo-Nazis and white supremacists with the counter-protesters who opposed them during a deadly clash two weekends ago in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.