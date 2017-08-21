Sen. McCain faces cancer battle with typical feistiness

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) -- Sen. John McCain's packed agenda while on break from Congress in his home state of Arizona has hardly been the schedule of a typical brain cancer patient - or even someone about to turn 81.

McCain has been undergoing targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatments at the local Mayo Clinic on weekday mornings before going about his day with vigor.

In the past two weeks, The Republican has discussed a development project with local mayors, given a radio interview and held a Facebook town hall. He has been active on Twitter, including condemning the white nationalist attack in Virginia while criticizing President Donald Trump's response to the violence.

Those who know the former POW well say they aren't surprised by McCain's upbeat and feisty approach to his latest challenge.