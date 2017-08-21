What to expect: Central Wisconsin and the solar eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun – thereby covering the sun. If this event results in a total obscuration of the sun it is called a total eclipse. If only a portion of the sun is covered, it is called a partial eclipse.

This solar eclipse will be visible across all of North America. For some in a very narrow band (about 70 miles wide) this will be a total solar eclipse.

But for most U.S. residents - including central Wisconsin - this eclipse will be seen as a partial eclipse.

The eclipse lasts just under 3 hours – But the moment of maximum eclipse lasts just a few minutes.

In central Wisconsin the moon will begin to pass in front of the sun around 11:50 a.m. The maximum eclipse will happen around 1:13 p.m. The eclipse should be over by 2:34 p.m. We will see about a 79 percent obstructed, partial solar eclipse. If you are interested in seeing more figures for where you live, follow this link.

(These figures are based on Wausau's coordinates but should vary by only seconds for most of central Wisconsin.)

The above image was created with a fun app that will run in most browsers. It will show you what the eclipse will look like from your location. You can also scrub through the timeline to see what the entire event will look like!

You can find the tool here.

NASA has also created a wealth of eclipse information including safety tips, it can be found here.

So mark your calendar and hope for a clear sky!

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in the U.S. from coast to coast was 1918. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will occur on April 8, 2024.

