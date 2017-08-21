Report: Tony Evers to announce run for governor Wednesday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Report: Tony Evers to announce run for governor Wednesday

State school superintendent Tony Evers will formally announce his plan to run for governor Wednesday, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This would make him the first statewide office holder to challenge Governor Scott Walker. 

Evers, a Democrat who heads the state Department of Public Instruction, will announce his run at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. That's according to an e-mail sent to supporters Sunday and obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

