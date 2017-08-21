Search suspended for missing kayaker in Door County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Search suspended for missing kayaker in Door County

Posted:
FISH CREEK, Wis. (AP) -

Authorities have suspended the search for a missing kayaker in Door County.

The 20-year-old man went missing Saturday afternoon while kayaking in Green Bay near Horseshoe Island off Peninsula State Park.

Officials with the Coast Guard, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local agencies searched until Sunday afternoon.

Deputies found a kayak on Horseshoe Island late Saturday. The man's vehicle also was found at a nearby boat ramp with his cellphone and a life jacket inside.

He wasn't immediately identified.

