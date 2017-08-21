1 girl charged in 'Slender man' case pleads guilty

One of the girls accused of stabbing a classmate 19 times in the Slender Man case has entered a guilty plea, according to online court records.

Anissa Weier, 15, pleaded to the reduced charge of second-degree attempted intentional homicide in court Monday. According to WISN, Weier can still argue an insanity plea at a later date.

Weier and her friend Morgan Geyser claimed they stabbed then 12-year-old Payton Leutner in the woods in Waukesha to please a fictional internet creature called Slender Man. The pair blamed their fixation with the fictional Internet ghoul Slender Man.

Morgan's trial is set to begin in October.

Both girls were just 12-years-old at the time of the crime in May 2014.