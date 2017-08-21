$200,000 Powerball winner in Antigo; $50,000 winner in Minocqua

ANTIGO (WAOW) - A Wisconsin Lottery player who bought a Powerball ticket at an Antigo convenience store is $200,000 richer. And one bought in Oneida County won the buyer $50,000.

The ticket sold at BP North in Antigo matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball, winning $50,000, but because the buyer chose the "power play" option the prize increased to $200,000, the Lottery reported Monday.

The $50,000 winner in Oneida County was purchased at Krist Food Mart in Minocqua, the Lottery said in a statement.

A third $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in New Berlin.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing were 17, 19, 39, 43 and 68 with a Powerball of 13. The power play number was 4.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday with an estimated $650 million jackpot, which would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history and third largest among lottery jackpots in North America, Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said.

"To put it in perspective, this Wednesday's jackpot is high enough to buy each Wisconsinite 25 bags of cheese curds - and still have about $2.8 million left over," she said.

Plays cost $2 each and must be purchased by 9 p.m. Wednesday.