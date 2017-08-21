Hatley man, 57, accused of raping teen, who once dated his son, pleads not guilty

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 57-year-old Hatley man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl who told investigators she believed she had been drugged with a glass of wine pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Scott Filtz is charged with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and having sex with a child age 16 or older. No trial date was immediately set.

Filtz's 20-year-old son, Raymond, of Stevens Point faces the same charge. He has been ordered to stand trial but has not entered a plea.

Prosecutors say the girl went to Scott Filtz's house in the Town of Bevent July 1 and was given a glass of wine. According to the complaint, the girl said she didn't remember anything that occurred after drinking it.

The teen's mother found her the next morning at Raymond's home, the complaint said. The mother reported the teen was still impaired and had bruises and scratches on her body.

The teen said she did not "knowingly give Scott or Raymond permission to have sex with her," the complaint said. Prosecutors say the teen once dated the son.

The father initially told investigators he did not have sex with the teen but then admitted he did, the complaint said.

The son said the teen must have taken "something and was out of control and begging them for sex," the complaint said.

Several bottles of wine and some medications were taken from the father's home.