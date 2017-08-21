Three arrested in Wausau drug death; $24K of heroin seized - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Three arrested in Wausau drug death; $24K of heroin seized

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Three people have been arrested after they gave a 28-year-old man a fatal dose of heroin at a home just outside Wausau, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

The man, whose name was not released, was found dead at a home on County W in the Town of Texas Friday just before midnight, Sheriff Scott Parks said in a statement.

Riley Weinkauf, 28, Tonya Muzynoski, 37, and Shabaka Nubian-YI, 51, were arrested Saturday, Parks said.

Investigators said some 50 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of more than $24,000 and more than $10,000 in cash were seized from the suspects, who are scheduled to appear in circuit court Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's department is recommending they be charged with first-degree reckless homicide, among other charges.

