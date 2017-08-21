Soap suds up Wausau kayaking fountain

A picture posted on Facebook over the weekend showed a Wausau fountain covered in bubbles.

It appears someone put soap in the kayaking fountain on Scott Street.

After the image was posted, arguments broke on within the Facebook comments. Some people thought it was funny and harmless, but others called the move disrespectful and expressed concerns about how much it would cost to clean up.

The Marathon County Parks Department said the suds will not impact the city's sewer system because the fountain runs out of its own, independent tank.