Honor Flight fundraiser held at Greenwood Hills

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Hundreds of people teed off in support of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight Monday.

Nicolet Bank held a fundraiser at Greenwood Hills and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Honor Flight. The program sends veterans to Washington D.C. to see statues built in their honor.

The fundraiser's organizer said the cause is close to her heart because her father is a veteran and she has gone on the flight with him.

"It means so much to me because a lot of these people have never been thanked," said Joann Draeger. "And when they go on this flight, they talk about things that they've never talked about in their lives."

The fundraiser is in its seventh year.  

