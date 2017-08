New signs have popped up in Downtown Wausau to get people moving.

The Wausau River District in conjunction with the Marathon County Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition put up signs telling people how long it would take to walk to certain popular destinations.

The goal is to get people to walk more by showcasing how close everything is downtown.

Signs are primarily on 3rd Street, but they are also near the YMCA and in the surrounding downtown area.