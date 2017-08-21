Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 2 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 2

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Edgar holds onto the top spot in our "Power 9" poll after a 15-0 season opening win over Baldwin-Woodville.

Wisconsin Rapids, Loyal and Iola-Scandinavia all leap into the top 9 with impressive week 1 wins. SPASH, Merrill and Almond-Bancroft drop out after losses last Friday.

No. 4 Antigo will be featured in our Newsline 9 Game of the Week on Friday as they take on Marawood conference contender Stratford. Marathon (6) and Iola-Scandinavia (9) play one of the most-anticipated matchups in the area Friday when they square off in Scandinavia.

Wisconsin Rapids has perhaps the toughest test of each team. The Red Raiders travel to Kimberly to take on the four-time defending Division 1 champion Papermakers. Kimberly has won 57 consecutive games, the longest high school football winning streak in the entire nation.

1) Edgar (1)
2) Amherst (2)
3) Spencer/Columbus Catholic (3)
4) Antigo (4)
5) Abbotsford (8)
6) Marathon  (9)
7) Wisconsin Rapids (NR)
8) Loyal (NR)
9) Iola-Scandinavia (NR)

