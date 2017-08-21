Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 2

"There is no tradition any more in our football conference." The old Wisconsin Valley conference will reunite in the VFA West this season, but will that rekindle old rivalries from the conference's heyday?More >>
It couldn't have been a better opening night for Ben Behan. The running back rushed for 126 yards on just 12 carries and scored four first half touchdowns to pace Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau past Nekoosa 43-0.More >>
Jeff Sullivan dropped his head, stared at the ground and tried to find the right words. His son, Jake, did the same. After more than 15 years as a coach, player duo, the father and son embark on their final season together.More >>
Check out the preseason edition of the Newsline 9 Power 9 rankings. Our poll is intended to rank WAOW-viewing area teams based on their likelihood to succeed against their level of competition.More >>
If you've watched Spencer/Columbus football in the past few years, then you know who the face of the program is; do-it-all running back Hunter Luepke has been a big face in the Varsity program -- a star since freshman year.More >>
Jim Hagen has been on the Colby football sidelines for 25 years, but now it's his turn to step in as the new head coach.More >>
High school football offenses and defenses are for the most part pretty similar when you break things down. But what really separates a program is the play from the special teams.More >>
Merrill football has put together some strong seasons the past few years. It's consistently atop the Great Northern Conference and playing over .500 ball the entire season.More >>
A few high school football teams in the area are making a big change this season, including the Newman Catholic Cardinals.More >>
8-man football is becoming more prevalent this season and Phillips High School is hoping to benefit from the change this year.More >>
Wisconsin Rapids, Loyal and Iola-Scandinavia all leap into the top 9 with impressive week 1 wins. SPASH, Merrill and Almond-Bancroft drop out after losses last Friday.More >>
Led by four total touchdowns from new quarterback Jacob Mancl Wisconsin Rapids toppled Kaukauna 42-0 to improve to 1-0 on the season, while Newman's offense shined in its first 8-man game.More >>
Monday evening the SPASH boys basketball team was being honored by the Wisconsin Legislature for bringing home the championship trophy for the third consecutive year.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team is ranked at No. 9 in the preseason edition of the AP Top 25 poll, joining Ohio State and Penn State as Big Ten teams in the top 10.More >>
Will Power held off Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden on Sunday to win the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway for the second straight year.More >>
Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for their sixth victory in seven games.More >>
Aaron Rodgers made a surprise start and looked to be in midseason form, going 6 for 8 for 37 yards and a TD pass -- plus one of his trademark quick snaps to draw a penalty -- on his lone drive for Green Bay in the Packers' 21-17 exhibition victory Saturday night.More >>
Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Saturday night for their fifth win in six games.More >>
Stratford High School head football coach Jason Tubbs was mic'd up for Friday's non-conference game against Stanley-Boyd.More >>
Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
