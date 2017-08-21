Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 2

8-man football is becoming more prevalent this season and Phillips High School is hoping to benefit from the change this year.

A few high school football teams in the area are making a big change this season, including the Newman Catholic Cardinals.

Jim Hagen has been on the Colby football sidelines for 25 years, but now it's his turn to step in as the new head coach.

Countdown to Kickoff: Colby's new head coach ready to take program to a higher level

If you've watched Spencer/Columbus football in the past few years, then you know who the face of the program is; do-it-all running back Hunter Luepke has been a big face in the Varsity program -- a star since freshman year.

Check out the preseason edition of the Newsline 9 Power 9 rankings. Our poll is intended to rank WAOW-viewing area teams based on their likelihood to succeed against their level of competition.

Jeff Sullivan dropped his head, stared at the ground and tried to find the right words. His son, Jake, did the same. After more than 15 years as a coach, player duo, the father and son embark on their final season together.

Countdown To Kickoff: Father-son due embark on one last ride with Assumption's special senior class

It couldn't have been a better opening night for Ben Behan. The running back rushed for 126 yards on just 12 carries and scored four first half touchdowns to pace Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau past Nekoosa 43-0.

"There is no tradition any more in our football conference." The old Wisconsin Valley conference will reunite in the VFA West this season, but will that rekindle old rivalries from the conference's heyday?

Edgar holds onto the top spot in our "Power 9" poll after a 15-0 season opening win over Baldwin-Woodville.

Wisconsin Rapids, Loyal and Iola-Scandinavia all leap into the top 9 with impressive week 1 wins. SPASH, Merrill and Almond-Bancroft drop out after losses last Friday.

No. 4 Antigo will be featured in our Newsline 9 Game of the Week on Friday as they take on Marawood conference contender Stratford. Marathon (6) and Iola-Scandinavia (9) play one of the most-anticipated matchups in the area Friday when they square off in Scandinavia.

Wisconsin Rapids has perhaps the toughest test of each team. The Red Raiders travel to Kimberly to take on the four-time defending Division 1 champion Papermakers. Kimberly has won 57 consecutive games, the longest high school football winning streak in the entire nation.

1) Edgar (1)

2) Amherst (2)

3) Spencer/Columbus Catholic (3)

4) Antigo (4)

5) Abbotsford (8)

6) Marathon (9)

7) Wisconsin Rapids (NR)

8) Loyal (NR)

9) Iola-Scandinavia (NR)