Woodruff hunting guide fined $25,000 for illegal duck kill

MADISON (WAOW) - Acting U.S. Attorney Jeffrey M. Anderson says a Woodruff duck hunting guide was fined $25,000 for allowing undercover federal agents posing as clients to exceed their daily bag limit of six ducks during hunts on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge.

Matt Raley, 34, pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act, a federal law passed in 1900 that prohibits trade in wildlife, fish and plants that have been illegally taken, possessed, transported or sold.

Besides the fine, Raley cannot hunt or guide on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge for two years, Anderson said in a statement Monday.

Another guide, Jeremy Schreiner, 33, of Durand, pleaded guilty to the same charge and is to be sentenced Oct. 18, Anderson said.

Sabrina Chandler, manager of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge, said it was disappointing that waterfowl guides encouraged illegal activities with their clients. "We hope these convictions and resulting punishments will discourage this type of activity in the future.”