Two Green Bay Police employees OK after exposure to unknown substance

A hazardous materials team and the FBI have responded to the Green Bay Police Department after two employees were exposed to an unknown substance while opening mail.

Police say a captain and secretary became dizzy following the exposure around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

"They were opening up a piece of particular mail, and inside it, we didn't even get a chance to read it, or see what it was, they suddenly felt some ill effects, light-headedness, little nausea, weakness, as a precaution, we closed up the room and evacuated them," said Police Chief Andrew Smith.

The captain and the secretary were given the opiate antidote Narcan and taken to a hospital.

Chief Smith says both the secretary and the captain are undergoing blood tests and are feeling much better.

"Also as a precautionary measure since we have it in all our squad cars, and even in my office, we administered Narcan because there's a big concern now with fentanyl and carfentanil being sent around the country, we were worried that there may be some exposure to that, so as a precaution we gave them each a dose of Narcan," Smith said.

The hazardous materials team has responded to the second floor of the building to recover the letter. The building was evacuated.

Chief Smith says it it unknown what was in the letter or who sent it to the police department. The Green Bay Police Department will begin investigating where the letter came from.

The Chief says the FBI will analyze the envelope and substance.

"Most of the stuff was done as a precautionary measure. We just wanted to make sure our employees are safe, and make sure that the public is safe when they come to the police station," Smith says.

Heating and air conditioning were shut down to ensure the substance did not circulate through the building. The Chief expects the department will return to normal operation by 7 p.m.