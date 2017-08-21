Marathon Co. Public Library hosts solar eclipse viewing party

The Marathon Co. Public Library hosted a viewing party for the community to witness the partial solar eclipse.

There was a line outside of the library Monday morning with people hoping to get a ticket, which would allow them to get a free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses.

"We had 200 of those that went immediately," said librarian, Julie Kinney.

Although many in the crowd did without the glasses.

"We tried to but we didn't get here early enough," said Desiree Klammer, of Wausau. "They sold out in like 30 minutes."

"I didn't get a pair but there was a nice lady who let me look through hers," said Emmy Fisher, of Schofield.

The event also included eclipse crafts inside, like making solar eclipse models and ultraviolet bracelets.

The library was expecting a couple hundred people to come to the event but said they estimated around 400 people.

"I just don't think we realized how many people were going to be so excited about the solar eclipse happening," said Kinney.

The next total solar eclipse will be April 8, 2024.