Business as usual for law enforcement, postal workers during eclipse

With millions of Americans from coast to coast being captivated by "eclipse fever" on Monday, some people had their focus on work.

Sgt. Bryan Wrycha with Wisconsin State Patrol said that he and his crew were staying focused on keeping the public safe, even as Wausau's maximum coverage hit at 1:13 p.m.

"We're here to work and do our jobs. Nothing changes on how we're doing business," Wrycha said. "[We] front loaded everybody. Let everybody know what was going to occur, when it was going to occur, so they can be on the lookout for anything unusual."

Although Wausau did not land in the path of totality, law enforcement was keeping a watchful eye on the public, including making sure nobody stopped on the side of the highway, to make sure everyone enjoyed the phenomenon safely.

Other workers, like mail carrier Robin Schmidlkofer, said it would be hard to find time to witness the eclipse.

"It's hard to look up at the sky and deliver mail at the same time," he said. "I'm still going to take a peek up at the sky every once in a while."

Both law enforcement and postal workers received briefings in preparation of the solar eclipse.

You can check out a special slideshow of eclipse photos from across the area by clicking here.