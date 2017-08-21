Officer-involved shooting in Columbia Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Officer-involved shooting in Columbia Co.

Posted:
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in Pardeeville Monday night. Authorities said it started as a call for someone who was suicidal and then turned into an active shooter situation.

Officials could not say how many people were shot, who they were, or the extent of their injuries at this time, but they said the situation is contained at this point.

