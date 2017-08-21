DEADLY SHOOTING: Suspect killed after officer-involved shooting in Kewaunee Co.

FRANKLIN (WBAY) -- Police are staging at the Franklin Town Hall in Kewaunee County after an officer involved shooting.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski said the department responded to call in the Town of Franklin around 8 p.m. on Monday.

The situation involved a deputy and a male suspect.

Joski says the suspect is dead and the deputy is uninjured.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating.

Police say no one is in danger at this time.

Sheriff Joski says police will be on scene throughout the night.

