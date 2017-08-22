School sends 4-year-old boy home over long hair

MONT BELVIEU, Texas -- A mother is fired up after her son was sent home from school over his long hair.



The 4-year-old has never had his hair cut and his mother Jessica Oates says she isn't going to give in.



Oates learned of Barber's Hill's hair policy at registration. She says she was told she'd need a letter citing a religious or cultural exception. Before she wrote one, she was told don't come back until your son's hair is cut.



"I don't believe that short hair should be required to get an education," said Oates.



The school policy states that boys' hair must be above the eyes and ears and neck. Oates tried a bun, but it was no good.

The district sent ABC13 a statement which read, "Our local elected Board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill administration will continue to implement the said policy."



"I feel like my son is owed the same education that all other children in this school district have," said Oates.