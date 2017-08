Wausau's police chief is retiring after 37 years with the department.

Jeff Hardel told the Police and Fire Commission his last day would be on Feb. 23, 2018.

Hardel joined the department in 1980 and was named chief in April 2006.

He said he's seen a lot of changes throughout his years on the force.

"We've become a community advocate," Hardel said. "We are problem solvers. We are so many things that the community looks to us to do. So our officers have to be very well-rounded."

The commission said it will now begin the search for a replacement. City leaders hope to have someone named by the end of the year.