$10 deals for cats and kittens at Portage Co. Humane Society

PLOVER (WAOW) - The Humane Society of Portage County has reduced the price of kittens to the same fee as adult cats.

During the " back-to-school" special, kittens and cats can be adopted for $10. It also includes a two-for-one option.

Shelter volunteers say the kittens are usually $55 but that fee is waived from now until Sept. 30. It includes spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip upon adoption.

Point Beer is also running a special to give the shelter a financial boost - adopt a cat or kitten and you get a coupon for a free case of beer or root beer.

Also, if you donate $50 to the shelter, you are entered into a raffle for five tickets to Pointoberfest in Stevens Point in September.

For more information on the shelter log on to www.hspcwi.org or call 715-344-6012.

