Wausau man sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2015 police chase

A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of hitting three cars in fleeing from police who were investigating a domestic disturbance more than two years ago was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea deal that resolved four cases against him, Aaron Ebensperger pleaded no contest to nine charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing and eluding a police officer and causing damage, both as a repeat criminal, court records said. Prosecutors dismissed 21 other charges.

Ebensperger was ordered to serve three years on extended supervision after he is released from prison and to pay $10,506 in restitution to an insurance company, court records said. He was given credit for two years he has already spent in jail.

The police chase occurred Aug. 6, 2015, and started at a Wausau woman's home where police were called when Ebensperger showed up after he was to have no contact with the woman, according to the criminal complaint.

Ebensperger fled in his pickup truck, leading police on a chase down one of Wausau's busiest streets, hitting three cars along the way, before a wheel on his truck came off, the complaint said.

Ebensperger ran off and hid for several hours before police got a tip and he was arrested without incident at a home.

Police estimated Ebensperger drove at speeds topping 60 miles per hour in fleeing officers.