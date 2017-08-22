Poll finds Foxconn deal unpopular in four WISGOP Senate districts

A poll commissioned by the Wisconsin River Alliance found a majority of registered voters in four Republican-held Wisconsin Senate districts disapprove of the incentives being proposed for Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn.



58 percent of voters in the 17th District - which covers the southwest corner of the state - disapprove of providing the company with up to $3 billion in tax breaks and exempting it from key environmental protections. Only 32 percent of voters in the district approve of the incentive package.



The numbers are similar in the 23rd and 24th districts in central Wisconsin, where less than 40 percent of registered voters approve of the incentives.



42 percent of voters in the 29th district - which stretches from central to northwest Wisconsin - approve of the deal, but 50 percent there disapprove.



53 percent of voters in three of the four districts - 17, 23, 24 - said if their current Republican Senator supported the Foxconn incentive deal, it would make them less likely to vote for them in a future election.



Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) represents the 17th District and is up for reelection in 2018.



Public Policy Polling conducted the survey using automated telephone interviews from August 18-20.