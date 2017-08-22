Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Shattered windows

TOWN OF BEVENT (WAOW) - A vandal shattered windows on a rural house in Marathon County.

"Someone threw something at the patio doors and the side of house and caused about $4,000 worth of damage," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Anderson said.

The home is on County Line Road, which is near the Marathon and Portage county line.

The owner was gone July 5-12 and returned to find the damage.

Investigators have no suspects, no video surveillance and nothing was stolen.

"We just hope that someone may have noticed something unusual in the area and comes forward so we can get the criminal to make restitution," Anderson said.

If you have any information about this criminal activity contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your phone to report crimes or log on to www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org