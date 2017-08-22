Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Shattered windows

TOWN OF BEVENT (WAOW) - A vandal shattered windows on a rural house in Marathon County.More >>
As the summer travel season draws to a close -- the push to keep state roads safe is far from over.More >>
A tire slasher remains on the loose in Stevens Point, according to the Stevens Point Police.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Department says it is receiving more complaints about asphalt paving scams targeting homeowners.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
A central Wisconsin couple celebrated 77 years of marriage Tuesday.More >>
A former Stevens Point potato broker stole about $705,000 from growers and truckers who provided him goods and services but were never paid for them, according to a newly filed criminal complaint.More >>
