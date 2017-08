(CNN)--Auto giant Ford announced plans Tuesday to sell fully electric vehicles under a new brand in China.

The joint venture would be a 50-50 partnership with a Chinese company that specializes in fully electric cars.

It comes as China's government also pushes for more electric vehicles -- as it tries to cut down on pollution in major cities.

China is the world's largest auto market.

Ford isn't the only global automaker trying to boost electric vehicle sales there.

GM began selling a small electric car there this month.

Volkswagen closed a joint venture deal to make electric vehicles with a Chinese company in June.