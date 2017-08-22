Billy Joel dons Star of David jacket during NYC show encore

NEW YORK (AP) -- Billy Joel wore a bright yellow Star of David on the front and back of his black suit during an encore at Madison Square Garden.

The "Piano Man" didn't comment from the stage on his attire Monday. But his performance came more than a week after a rally by neo-Nazi and other groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended in deadly violence against anti-rally demonstrators.

Earlier in the show he alluded to it being a difficult summer. Joel joined with Patty Smyth in taking a swipe at the Trump administration. Photos of fired officials appeared on screen as Smyth sang her hit, "Goodbye to You."

Joel's ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, attended the concert and praised Joel on social media. Many of his relatives died in the Holocaust.