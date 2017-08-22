Paris tourism group reports 10-year high for hotel stays

PARIS (AP) -- The Paris region registered 16.4 million hotel guests during the first half of the year, a 10-year high following a plunge in tourism after the 2015 terror attacks in the French capital.

The Regional Tourism Committee said the number of foreign visitors increased by 14.9 percent compared to the same period last year, boosted by a rise in Japanese, Chinese and American tourists.

The committee said the figures indicate that visitors who put off Paris trips after the attacks are now coming to the city and surrounding area.

The Foundation Louis Vuitton, the Arc de Triomphe and the Palace of Versailles especially enjoyed a resurgence of visitors.

The 2016 numbers also could have been affected by street protests against a labor law and the Seine river flooding in June.