Chris Stratton stymies contending Brewers, Giants win 2-0

Rookie Chris Stratton pitched six innings to run his scoreless streak to 12 2/3 innings his past two outings, and the San Francisco Giants stymied the contending Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-0 win Monday night.

It was a night of missed chances as Milwaukee, which had won two in a row and six of seven, dropped 2 1/2 games back of the idle, NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

Brandon Crawford hit an RBI double to back Stratton (2-2) in his fourth major league start after he won at Washington his last time out. Stratton's scoreless streak is the longest by a Giants rookie starter since Chris Heston's 16 1/3 innings from July 1-12, 2015. The Giants earned their first home shutout of the year, the last team in the majors to do so.

The right-handed Stratton, who turns 27 on Tuesday, took a liner off his left glute by Brewers starter Zach Davies (14-7) in the fifth but was fine. Sam Dyson finished for his 11th save in 12 chances.