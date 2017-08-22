Wausau recognized as part of Wisconsin Main Street Day

Wausau was one of 12 communities recognized for Wisconsin Main Street Day.

State officials, including Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefish (R-Wisconsin) attended the event.

The purpose of the day was to showcase how downtown areas contribute to the local economy.

"Celebrating strong local businesses that are the backbone of our state and local economies," said Wausau River District Executive Director Elizabeth Brodek.

The comeback of Downtown Grocery was a main part of the day, and organizers used the company as an example of the revitalization of downtown.

The store closed back in 2015 after a devastating fire. Owners plan on re-opening before the end of the month.

Several efforts have been put forth to redevelop Downtown Wausau, but city leaders know they face certain challenges with the future of the mall being so uncertain.

They do, however, say the mall and the surrounding area are two separate entities.

"Yes there's absolutely a symbiotic relationship between the mall and downtown," said Brodek. "And we need the success of the mall, but we have been partnering with them to increase foot traffic there."